MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Mother’s Day is a little over a week away. Businesses like Yesterdays and Tomorrows are encouraging people to shop local.

Julia Marin is the owner of Yesterdays and Tomorrows in Warner Robins. The main thing she’s noticed this year compared to last, is customers are happier. Marin says she’s already had an increase in sales. She says you shouldn’t wait until the last minute to get your orders in.

“It’s really good to go ahead and get your order in early,” Marin says. “Just because we are still short-staffed, so we’re really having to plan out our delivery routes for the week.”

Marin is a mom herself and says it means a lot to offer custom flower arrangements and gifts to other moms. She encourages people to shop local if they can.

“If you want a more personal touch get with your local empanadas, your local bakery, your local flower shop,” says Marin. “You’re going to have a much better experience.”

Felicia Howard is the owner of Felicia’s Cake Factory in Macon. She says they’re offering specials for Mother’s Day online. Howard says they already have orders coming through, which is a welcome change from last year.

“Whether it’s your mom, your grandma, your aunt, your sister, or even your best friend, or even yourself. Go ahead and place those orders in advance,” says Howard. “That way we can make sure we have enough supplies on hand and no one goes without our delicious sweet treats.”

Howard says as a first-time business owner, she’s grateful business is picking back up after is slowed during the beginning of the pandemic.

“I’m very thankful for our clientele that continues to come through and support us,” says Howard. “Whether it’s sharing our posts on social media sites or telling a friend or loved one about us, it means a lot.”

When to get your orders in

Felicia’s Cake Factory says the deadline for orders is May 2 at 11:59 p.m.

The cut off for orders at Yesterdays and Tomorrows is Friday

Yesterdays and Tomorrows is partnering with several local businesses for a Mother’s Day giveaway. You do have to go to the store on Moody road in Warner Robins to enter the drawing. My Grandma’s Empanadas on Armed Forces boulevard also has an entry box.

According to the National Retail Federation, 83% of people plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year. They says shoppers plan to spend 220 dollars on average.