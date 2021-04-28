Summer-like temperatures in the forecast

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain will hold off until the end of the week as temperatures warm to near 90° by tomorrow.
TODAY.
Clouds will continue to build into Middle Georgia today as temperatures climb into the middle 80’s. A few clouds will hang around tonight as overnight lows are forecast to fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.
TOMORROW.
More of the same is on the way for your Thursday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs topping out in the middle and upper 80’s. A few spots, especially in our southeastern communities, could reach the 90° mark.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
Rain will return early Friday and will remain scattered throughout the day. Temperatures will fall back into the low 80’s by Friday afternoon. A few isolated downpours are possible throughout the weekend.
