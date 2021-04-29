1 dead in Circle K homicide, 2 wanted for questioning

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff Deputies are looking for people of interest after an early morning homicide.

Deputies responded to a call of a person down at Circle K on Zebulon Road just before 2 a.m. There they found 23-year-old Brandon Washington lying outside of his car with a gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced Washington dead at the scene and notified the next of kin.

Now, investigators are looking for two people who may have information about the incident.

Investigators are looking for these two people for questioning. They were last seen driving a white 1995 Dodge Ram van. If you recognize them or have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.