WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A local alternative school is hosting an expo to help parents know all their options when it comes to other forms of education.
Achieve Academy in Warner Robins says public school is a wonderful option for most students, but sometimes it does not meet the need for every student.
Achieve Academy Founder and Director Tara Pvel says the upcoming Alternative Education Expo will give parents the resources they need for children who struggle academically.
“Parents can come, and they can sign up with local tutors,” said Pvel. “They can sign up for summer programs. And we have a free reading program for boys called Reading with Kings. That will take place over the summer to help bring their reading levels up.”
How to attend the Alternative Education Expo:
- The expo is May 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- It will take place at the Curtis Event Center on Watson Boulevard
- You can attend the expo in person or virtually.
- You can sign up on the Achieve Academy website