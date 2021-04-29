BCSO shares hot car safety tips before summer heat arrives

By
Peyton Lewis
-
0
16
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration held a conference to discuss a disturbing trend. In 2020, 25 children died in the US after being trapped in hot cars.

Captain Randy Chhabra from Austin-Travis County EMS, explained children can’t regulate their temperatures the same way adults can, making a hot car even more dangerous.

“Toddlers have an especially high risk for heat related illnesses because they have less body surface area to utilize to regulate their temperatures,” Chhabra explained.

Corporal Sahkera Wooten with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, says the inside of a car can get up to 43 degrees hotter than the temperature outside if left in the sun.

“So if it’s 90 degrees outside then that leaves that car 138 degrees. That’s hotter than any record-breaking temperature that Georgia has ever had,” Corporal Wooten said. “Imagine someone, especially a child, that cannot get out on their own, stuck inside of a car like that.”

Georgia has no laws against leaving children in the car. However, Corporal Wooten says if you see a child in distress in a hot vehicle take action immediately.

“If you see that a kid it’s an emergency going on or they’re sweating, by all means I would try to break that window to get that kid some air,” Wooten stated. “Then call the police so they can have EMS and fire rescue on the way.”

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says put a phone or purse in the back seat to remind you to look before leaving your car.

Previous article2 teens wanted for questioning in Circle K homicide
Next articleBS Report: April 29th – Falcons Draft Strategy
mm
Peyton Lewis
Peyton Lewis is a 20-year-old reporter from Stockbridge, Georgia. She graduated in December of 2019 with her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia. She found a love for reporting after receiving a video camera for her 8th birthday. She and her friends would make mock newscasts in her backyard other creative content. Peyton's love for writing and creating videos pushed her to pursue journalism. In order to kick-start her dream of being a reporter, she left the traditional high school experience at the age of 16 to attend Gordon State College as a full-time student. She graduated with her Associate's degree two weeks before graduating from high school. Previously, Peyton worked as a news intern for 11 Alive in Atlanta, a radio intern for the Joy FM, and a reporter/ technical manager for Grady Newsource. Peyton dreams to become an investigative reporter that leaves a lasting impact on the world around her. She loves Disney, dogs, spicy food, musicals, and her family. Peyton also enjoys reading, watching movies, cheering on the Dawgs, and going on new adventures.