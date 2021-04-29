BCSO shares hot car safety tips before summer heat arrives

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration held a conference to discuss a disturbing trend. In 2020, 25 children died in the US after being trapped in hot cars.
Captain Randy Chhabra from Austin-Travis County EMS, explained children can’t regulate their temperatures the same way adults can, making a hot car even more dangerous.
“Toddlers have an especially high risk for heat related illnesses because they have less body surface area to utilize to regulate their temperatures,” Chhabra explained.
Corporal Sahkera Wooten with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, says the inside of a car can get up to 43 degrees hotter than the temperature outside if left in the sun.
“So if it’s 90 degrees outside then that leaves that car 138 degrees. That’s hotter than any record-breaking temperature that Georgia has ever had,” Corporal Wooten said. “Imagine someone, especially a child, that cannot get out on their own, stuck inside of a car like that.”
Georgia has no laws against leaving children in the car. However, Corporal Wooten says if you see a child in distress in a hot vehicle take action immediately.
“If you see that a kid it’s an emergency going on or they’re sweating, by all means I would try to break that window to get that kid some air,” Wooten stated. “Then call the police so they can have EMS and fire rescue on the way.”
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says put a phone or purse in the back seat to remind you to look before leaving your car.