Cold front Friday brings nice weekend

Clouds have started pushing into Middle Georgia this evening, keeping temps warm overnight, ahead of our next cold front.
This cold front will be moving through the area during the early morning hours Friday.
Although there is a small chance of showers with this front, most of us will be staying dry.
Behind this front, some breezy conditions and dry air will begin to filter in across Middle Georgia.
The weekend will be staying nice with sunshine and highs staying a little bit cooler for Saturday.
By Sunday we will see a warm up with a chance for a few isolated showers possible by the evening.
An unsettled weather pattern will move in for much of next week bringing the chance for showers and storms through Thursday.
Monday, rain chances will be staying mainly in northwest Georgia, but we could see a few showers in our area as well.
Tuesday and Wednesday right now look like our best chance of rain and thunderstorms for next week.
By Thursday a cold front will be pushing through, bringing dry and cool conditions back for the weekend.