MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Fort Valley State University (FVSU) is partnering with the Tubman African American Museum in an effort to provide access to new educational resources and boost curriculum.
Tubman Museum Executive Director Harold Young says the museum is excited to elevate community awareness of the arts through the partnership.
“If you work together we can reach more people,” said Young.
Fort Valley State University President Dr. Paul Jones says the partnership will serve as a meaningful way to engage both students and the Middle Georgia community.
“We look forward to the teaching and learning that will occur through this partnership as we seek to bridge the gap between students’ current perception of the surrounding community and the knowledge gained through lived experience,” said Dr. Jones.
The educational partnership will include:
- Internship programs
- Lecture series
- Exhibits featuring student and faculty work
- Grant-writing partnership
- Philanthropic endeavors
- Public seminars