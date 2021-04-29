|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Real IMPACT Center hosted its Macon STEM Festival mini-series at Cirrus Academy.
The festival includes three sessions to teach young girls about the importance of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
La’Quata Sumter with Focus On Me Droneworks led Thursday’s session about the science behind drones. Cirrus Academy female students had the opportunity to fly a drone and learn about the parts of a drone.
Many of the students say they they now have an interest in technology and STEM-based careers.
“When I grow up, I want to go about technology,” said 7th grader Zandra Hightowers.
Geneva West is the Founder and CEO of the Real IMPACT Center. She says her main goal is to teach young children that anything is possible.
The center says they will continue to partner with other school to help teach students about the importance of stem.
For more information about the Real IMPACT Center and how you can help get involved, visit http://therealimpactcenter.org