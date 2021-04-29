Man arrested after nearly hitting Bibb County Investigator

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigator arrested a man for drugs and a gun during a traffic stop near Tattnall Square Park.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigator was stopped for the traffic light at the intersection of Coleman Avenue and Adams Street, when he looked in his rear view mirror and noticed a vehicle speeding towards his vehicle. The investigator then swerved to avoid a collision. After the vehicle passed, the investigator turned on his blue lights and pulled the vehicle over.

The Investigator determined the driver, 20-year-old Kendall Ta’Mar Green, had warrants for his arrest and the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. After searching the vehicle, he found a large quantity of marijuana, a handgun, and a scale that was possibly being used to weigh the marijuana.

Green was taken to the Bibb County Jail for charges of Aggressive Driving, /Possession of a Firearm During a Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, /Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, / (2) counts of Possess, Manufacture, Distribute Etc. Controlled Substance or Marijuana within 1,000 feet of Schools, / Manufacture, Possess Etc. Controlled or Counterfeit Substance, or Marijuana, near a Park, and /Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Felony.

His warrants were charges of Criminal Trespass and Simple Battery. Green is currently being held, without bond.