MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia unemployment rates are almost back to pre-pandemic numbers, according to data from the Georgia Department of Labor.
The GDOL shows unemployment was at 4.2% in March. That’s down from a high of 10.6% in April of 2020.
Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Executive Director Stephen Adams says many local industry partners are hiring right now.
Hiring industry partners include:
- Irving Tissue
- YKK
- GEICO
- Dean Baldwin
- Graphic Packaging
Adams says many of the job openings in Macon-Bibb County offer high pay wages and benefits packages.
“In just the last few years, we’ve touched on all of our targeted industries with manufacturing, logistics, aerospace, and back office,” said Adams. “All these types of industries have seen Macon as a great place to do business. They’ve set up shop here and they’re looking for you.”
If you’re looking for a job
- You can go to the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority website
- Or you can go to the Macon Opportunities website
- 41NBC has a virtual job fair you can check out as well