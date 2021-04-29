Rain returns with Friday cold front

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- One more day of dry weather is forecast Thursday before isolated showers return Friday.
TODAY.
Under a partly sunny sky temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80’s across Middle Georgia. Clouds will continue to build in overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Overnight temperatures will fall only into the middle 60’s.
TOMORROW.
A few morning showers are possible as a cold front passes through. After a mostly cloudy start to the day we will see more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low 80’s. Friday night plans are a go as we will be dealing with just a few clouds and seasonable temperatures in the middle 50’s.
WEEKEND.
Saturday looks mostly dry and sunny, but a few showers are possible by Sunday. Isolated to scattered rain chances will remain in the 7 day forecast as temperatures climb towards 90° by early next week.
