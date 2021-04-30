Deputy chase ends in shootout along Riverside Drive in Macon

A deputy attempted to make a traffic stop along Ward Street, just before 11:00pm Thursday.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
115
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of a pursuit that ended in a deputy-involved shooting in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop along Ward Street, just before 11:00pm Thursday. When the driver refused to stop, there was a brief pursuit.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard, with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the driver came to a stop at the intersection of Riverside Drive and College Street and then started shooting. A deputy returned fired, hitting the driver. The driver was transported to Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center and is expected to survive any injuries.

The deputy was not injured in the shooting. The GBI is now handling this investigation.

Stay with 41NBC for additional updates.

 

Previous articleBS Report: April 29th – Falcons Draft Strategy
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.