UPDATE (Friday, April 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, April 30, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/30/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 879,854 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, April 30, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1915 10317.33 66 175
Atkinson 781 9375.75 18 115
Bacon 1287 11285.51 28 87
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3831 8622.94 112 319
Banks 1631 8162.35 33 188
Barrow 8710 10083 132 609
Bartow 11196 10107.34 207 828
Ben Hill 1490 8951.64 61 154
Berrien 1056 5478.32 32 70
Bibb 13324 8757.15 404 1761
Bleckley 800 6231.5 34 48
Brantley 929 4838.04 32 80
Brooks 940 5976.98 36 87
Bryan 2718 6944.83 36 174
Bulloch 5251 6607.77 64 217
Burke 1774 7940.2 37 151
Butts 2309 9172.16 76 125
Calhoun 446 7060.31 15 73
Camden 3202 5937.99 29 135
Candler 744 6865.37 36 62
Carroll 7402 6162.22 131 310
Catoosa 5647 8211.31 64 251
Charlton 1067 8052.22 25 63
Chatham 20132 6890.37 426 1616
Chattahoochee 3334 31016.84 13 31
Chattooga 2230 9004.28 63 180
Cherokee 22278 8355.81 301 1280
Clarke 12744 9819.77 137 491
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23605 7743.46 447 1367
Clinch 735 11042.67 25 66
Cobb 60424 7642.92 961 3125
Coffee 4230 9827.61 138 645
Colquitt 3519 7752.3 78 250
Columbia 11028 6951.98 160 470
Cook 1162 6663.99 37 107
Coweta 8645 5687.46 205 349
Crawford 525 4293.42 17 68
Crisp 1437 6447.13 56 162
Dade 1210 7486.7 13 62
Dawson 2706 10014.43 42 245
Decatur 2144 8145.28 55 146
DeKalb 57610 7263.41 921 4571
Dodge 1082 5307.82 56 106
Dooly 784 5850.75 32 90
Dougherty 5540 6162.06 280 1027
Douglas 11916 7844.32 174 854
Early 1010 9954.66 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3793 5924.16 65 248
Elbert 1526 8054.9 58 129
Emanuel 1733 7646.49 53 124
Evans 758 7092.73 17 72
Fannin 2119 8050.91 61 176
Fayette 6643 5651.5 153 257
Floyd 9969 9977.38 184 885
Forsyth 17846 7067.53 180 955
Franklin 2340 10030.43 43 152
Fulton 81700 7432.81 1272 4914
Gilmer 2476 7881.08 72 214
Glascock 145 4793.39 7 19
Glynn 6679 7762.04 153 445
Gordon 6491 11181.93 103 329
Grady 1542 6283.62 47 174
Greene 1498 8003.42 56 136
Gwinnett 86241 8880.34 1073 5420
Habersham 4641 10133.19 153 473
Hall 24956 12094.07 439 2365
Hancock 833 10167.22 62 105
Haralson 1714 5579.06 35 74
Harris 2159 6219.75 57 156
Hart 1708 6542.31 37 115
Heard 638 5157.64 16 45
Henry 19118 7970.28 295 602
Houston 10047 6397.77 191 753
Irwin 682 7229.94 18 81
Jackson 8495 11372.16 140 507
Jasper 675 4753.86 18 61
Jeff Davis 1295 8548.98 36 90
Jefferson 1580 10318.03 59 153
Jenkins 726 8465.49 40 83
Johnson 787 8146.15 42 98
Jones 1575 5508.73 53 162
Lamar 1342 6936.48 45 120
Lanier 496 4791.81 9 27
Laurens 3707 7837.87 144 351
Lee 1592 5311.8 50 184
Liberty 3422 5527.91 60 222
Lincoln 510 6276.92 24 52
Long 665 3339.19 10 47
Lowndes 7783 6602.59 141 377
Lumpkin 2788 8248.03 62 285
Macon 618 4758.24 26 83
Madison 2736 9066.51 46 156
Marion 397 4787.17 17 39
McDuffie 1675 7755.71 41 158
McIntosh 695 4771.06 14 57
Meriwether 1519 7226.45 72 138
Miller 679 11780.01 9 40
Mitchell 1534 6955.02 74 230
Monroe 1863 6719.08 87 192
Montgomery 717 7773.2 21 43
Morgan 1188 6207.55 23 84
Murray 4168 10352.45 81 247
Muscogee 14300 7462.45 396 1160
Newton 7485 6661.98 218 651
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23607 0 473 1260
Oconee 3050 7307.66 64 129
Oglethorpe 1189 7801.84 28 75
Paulding 10735 6221.67 165 410
Peach 1849 6754.34 52 220
Pickens 2527 7536.53 64 209
Pierce 1257 6431.31 42 134
Pike 1062 5630.97 26 71
Polk 3933 9045.12 81 379
Pulaski 608 5581.57 32 54
Putnam 1794 8197.4 57 162
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1529 9001.53 41 150
Randolph 467 6914.42 32 81
Richmond 19889 9834.36 413 1346
Rockdale 6017 6336.35 152 865
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 812 5841.73 21 72
Seminole 751 9226.04 18 66
Spalding 4049 5858.78 155 438
Stephens 2976 11303.56 79 254
Stewart 791 12905.86 25 127
Sumter 1802 6129.46 92 264
Talbot 384 6235.79 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1842 7248.83 46 120
Taylor 510 6408.65 22 73
Telfair 721 4608.8 45 69
Terrell 566 6684.78 45 112
Thomas 3544 7976.41 113 347
Tift 3422 8381.09 96 414
Toombs 2916 10806.8 98 175
Towns 1093 9082.6 43 127
Treutlen 624 9137.5 24 52
Troup 5922 8410.26 187 494
Turner 597 7392.27 34 86
Twiggs 511 6319.56 37 100
Union 2036 8036.31 70 209
Unknown 2382 0 11 42
Upson 1810 6888.15 107 177
Walker 6487 9319.06 80 285
Walton 8058 8410.04 235 503
Ware 3007 8387.02 152 351
Warren 375 7197.7 14 47
Washington 1613 7945.03 62 114
Wayne 2737 9131.25 77 270
Webster 106 4156.86 4 15
Wheeler 459 5803.51 21 35
White 2973 9361.42 67 293
Whitfield 14817 14155.65 228 751
Wilcox 476 5415.24 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 21 72
Wilkinson 730 8184.77 28 121
Worth 1190 5908.05 61 174
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,834,684 (8,320,685 reported molecular tests; 513,999 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 879,854 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 61,582 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,559 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, April 30, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

