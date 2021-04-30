International collectible design event makes American debut in Georgia

An international collectible design fair is making its American debut in Savannah, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After opening in Shanghai (2019) and Paris (2020), an international collectible design fair is making its American debut in Savannah, Georgia.

The show is called Unique Design X Savannah. It is taking place April 28th through May 2nd at the Kehoe Ironworks Building at Trustees’ Garden in Savannah. Eighteen artists from around the world are presenting “collectible design” creations.

“We invite the viewer to be transported into a unique collectible design experience,“ said Morgan Morris, founder and CEO of Unique Design X Group. “Diversity of thought and experience are what fuel the beauty and power of creativity.”

Morris founded Unique Design X Group, the commercial boutique design fair that celebrates collectible design furniture, creators and their galleries.

Morris encourages fairgoers to rethink the purpose of items that take up space within our own settings. She says each artists’ showcase at the fair reimagines the idea of furnishing contemporary spaces with functional art.

Morris is from Savannah, and she says it was essential for her to bring the event from Europe and Asia to her hometown.

“Apart from the historical and cultural significance of the Savannah port city, the southeast today is a dynamic region where creative energies abound,” said Morris. “To be able to bring this international talent and remarkable diversity to interact with the city of Savannah is very inspirational.”

Unique Design X Savannah includes a live streaming forum in collaboration with The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) on April 29th and 30th. This is also an online viewing room in collaboration with Artsy.

Additionally, the Savannah event has an outdoor Skate-Able Object Park produced by Yinka Ilori.

Unique Design X Group will adhere to safety measures for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Unique Design X Savannah:

When: April 28th – May 2nd

Hours: 10:00am to 6:00pm

Where: Trustees Garden, 10E Broad Street, Savannah, 31401

Admission: $10 (free for students and seniors)

Website: www.uniquedesignxgroup.com

Participating Designers:

Audrey Large (France); Anna Aagaard Jensen (Denmark); Garance Vallée (France); Anais Borie (France); Thomas Ballouhey (France/China); Chan Chiao Chun (Taiwan); Andreas Angelidakis (Greece); OrtaMiklos (Denmark, Greece, Argentina and France); Theophile Blandet (France); Li Naihan (China); Hongjie Yang (China); Franck Pellegrino (France); Alberto Vitelio (Chile); Ana Buitrago (Colombia); Jomo Tariku (Ethiopia/USA); Yinka Ilori (UK, Nigeria); Jean Servais Somian (Ivory Coast) and Karl Monies (Denmark).

Participating galleries:

Nilufar Gallery (Milan, Italy); Etage Projects (Copenhagen, Denmark); Functional Art Gallery (Berlin, Germany); GAD (New York, USA) and Art Deco Gallery (Shanghai, China).