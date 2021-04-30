Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, and it airs” on 41NBC. Several local businesses are preparing for parties to help celebrate “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports”.

Charlie Shimp is co-owner of Hazard’s on the Green in Perry. They’ll have special menu items for the Derby in addition to regular menu items. They’re encouraging everyone to dress up in Derby attire. Shimp says you can expect a great atmosphere.

“We are going to have the derby on, we’ll have drinks, we’ll have signature drinks for the derby and live music starting at seven. So come out, come dressed, and get ready for a good time,” says Shimp.

Ellen Palmer, President and CEO of the Perry Chamber, says Kentucky Derby parties show life is returning back to normal. It also helps bring local business to downtown Perry.

“They stop there, they eat there, they have some drinks so they might walk around and shop or go to other restaurants,” says Palmer. “It’s just great to see this thriving downtown in this thriving city that we are in.”

In Macon, Society Garden will also host a Derby party too. Owner Brad Evans says there will be a hat contest, along with mint juleps and live music. He says the Derby crept up on him this year, but they expect a big crowd. With COVID-19 numbers decreasing and people getting vaccinated, he says they’re able to relax capacity restrictions.

“I think people have been eager to get out about. I know we’ve seen bigger crowds in the last 3 or 4 weeks and I bet everyone else has too,” says Evans.

Evans says when they’ve hosted Kentucky Derby parties before, people dressed up. He’s hoping for the same kind of fun atmosphere this year. He explains what people can expect from the party.

“We’ll kind of shut everything down so we can watch the race and then the live music will kick back up after the race ends. So it’s going to be a fun day,” says Evans.

How to attend