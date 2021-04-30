|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Vending machines are everywhere, but micro markets are popping up more and more in Middle Georgia.
A micro market is similar to a vending machine. It has snacks and drinks, but consumers use an app to buy vending items and then grab their purchases.
Michael Francis is the owner of Georgia Fresh Vending Micro Markets. He says his markets are in two schools in Milledgeville, and he wants to expand to more sites.
“Once we move into the location, we offer five dollar free credit once you download the app,” said Francis.
Francis says he provides his customers with a pamphlet where they can choose from a variety of items like small meals, snacks and even medicine. Teachers and staff at Midway Hills Primary School in Milledgeville say they enjoy what the micro market has to offer.
“It’s easy, it’s really convenient, it’s not like a vending machine that can possibly take your money,” said School Counselor Micaiah Watson.
Francis says he has Georgia Fresh Vending Micro Markets in five locations. He’s now working to bring the concept to other Middle Georgia businesses and schools.
For more information or to contact Michael Francis, call (478)-457-7147.