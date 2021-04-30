Nice weekend on the way

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
4
It has been another beautiful day in Middle Georgia, behind a cold front that passed through early this morning.

High pressure will be moving back in Saturday, bringing sunny skies and a drop in humidity.

Highs Saturday will be limited to the lower and mid 80’s, so enjoy it, because warmer weather is on the way starting Sunday.

Through the day Sunday a warm front will be pushing north, bringing increasing humidity as well as an isolated chance for a shower Sunday night.

Monday will bring even better chances for rain across Middle Georgia, with the best chance of showers in the northwest portion of our viewing area.

A few thunderstorms will be possible Monday as well.

Monday is just the beginning of an unsettled weather pattern that will be going through Thursday morning.

Rain totals will range from 1/2″-1″ for much of Middle Georgia.

Thursday brings the passage of another cold front that will drop our temps to the 70’s for the end of next week.

mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.