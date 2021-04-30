Nice weekend on the way

|
It has been another beautiful day in Middle Georgia, behind a cold front that passed through early this morning.
High pressure will be moving back in Saturday, bringing sunny skies and a drop in humidity.
Highs Saturday will be limited to the lower and mid 80’s, so enjoy it, because warmer weather is on the way starting Sunday.
Through the day Sunday a warm front will be pushing north, bringing increasing humidity as well as an isolated chance for a shower Sunday night.
Monday will bring even better chances for rain across Middle Georgia, with the best chance of showers in the northwest portion of our viewing area.
A few thunderstorms will be possible Monday as well.
Monday is just the beginning of an unsettled weather pattern that will be going through Thursday morning.
Rain totals will range from 1/2″-1″ for much of Middle Georgia.
Thursday brings the passage of another cold front that will drop our temps to the 70’s for the end of next week.