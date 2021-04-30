|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Some in Middle Georgia have struggled due to the pandemic. So Overview Incorporated wants to help the community.
With the help of several community partners, the organization will help 1,000 people by giving out food, water, masks, diapers, personal items and more.
Atrium Health Navicent will also provide COVID-19 vaccines.
Wanda Addeo, Executive Director Overview Inc., says the main goal is to help people.
Addeo says they hope to host this event annually.
Location and Time for the event:
- Saturday May 1
- Walter B. Williams Park 59 GA-22 Milledgeville
- 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.