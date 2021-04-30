Soul music festival kicks off Saturday in Sandersville

The Georgia Summer Soul Music Festival is happening Saturday at the Larry Mitchell Ball Park.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The first-ever Georgia Summer Soul Music Festival is happening this weekend in Sandersville. Vizions Entertainment promises some of the biggest names in R&B and soul, like Big Pokey Bear, Big Mucci, Calvin Richardson, Nelson Curry, Mr. Smoke and more.

“We got good music, a lot of great artist,” said performer Stacii Adams. “The main thing is we trying to get back to love and to get back to having faith that we are going to be protected.”

The music event is happening Saturday, May 1st at the Larry Mitchell Ball Park, located at 359 Suburban Drive in Sandersville. Gates open at 10:00am.

Performers say after a year of COVID-19 lockdowns and canceled events, they are ready to return to the stage in front of a live, in-person audience.

“We miss the fans just as much as they miss us,” said singer Calvin Richardson. “This is something that we love to do. And we look forward to doing it.”

Adams say COVID safety measures will be in place, and there is plenty of room at the ball park to practice social distancing.

“We just want everything to get back to normal, everyone to feel safe,” said performer Mr. Smoke.

Guests are encouraged to get their early on Saturday and bring a lawn chair.

Organizers hope to make the Georgia Summer Soul Music Festival an annual event. Tickets are $40.00. Tickets can be purchased at T’s Boutique and Things in Milledgeville, Vizions Urban Kuts in Tennille and Eventbrite. There is more information on the Georgia Summer Soul Music Festival Facebook page.