MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon-Bibb Solid Waste Department is hosting a May Madness Spring Cleanup to help keep Macon streets clean.

It’s part of the Clean Streets Matter initiative. Every Tuesday in May, residents can drop off bulk items and building materials for free at the Walker Road Landfill on Lower Poplar Street.

Items you can drop off

  • Sinks
  • Tubs
  • Cabinets
  • Sofas
  • Chairs
  • Washing machines
  • Dryers
  • Refrigerators
  • Mattresses
  • Etc.

Macon-Bibb County Chief Communications Officer, Chris Floore, explains how the program will help the community.

“Typically residents get up to 500 pounds free to dump once a month and then above that it’s about 34 or 35 dollars a ton. So this should save some contractors and people some money and hopefully encourage them to drive to the landfill,” says Floore, “and leave their material for free and not leave it in our neighborhoods.”

The program starts May 4. The landfill does NOT accept yard debris, liquids, light bulbs, or batteries. If you drop off tires, normal fees will still be required.

