UPDATE (Saturday, May 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 1, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/1/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 880,836 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1916 10322.72 66 175
Atkinson 782 9387.76 18 115
Bacon 1287 11285.51 28 87
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3832 8625.19 112 319
Banks 1631 8162.35 33 188
Barrow 8728 10103.84 132 609
Bartow 11206 10116.37 207 828
Ben Hill 1490 8951.64 61 154
Berrien 1056 5478.32 32 70
Bibb 13331 8761.75 404 1761
Bleckley 800 6231.5 34 48
Brantley 932 4853.66 32 80
Brooks 940 5976.98 36 87
Bryan 2725 6962.72 36 174
Bulloch 5254 6611.55 64 216
Burke 1776 7949.15 37 151
Butts 2322 9223.8 77 126
Calhoun 446 7060.31 15 73
Camden 3204 5941.7 29 135
Candler 745 6874.6 36 62
Carroll 7404 6163.89 131 310
Catoosa 5657 8225.85 64 251
Charlton 1072 8089.96 25 63
Chatham 20151 6896.87 427 1616
Chattahoochee 3334 31016.84 13 31
Chattooga 2232 9012.36 63 180
Cherokee 22303 8365.18 302 1281
Clarke 12752 9825.93 137 491
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23640 7754.94 447 1369
Clinch 736 11057.69 25 66
Cobb 60507 7653.42 961 3129
Coffee 4226 9818.32 138 644
Colquitt 3520 7754.5 78 250
Columbia 11043 6961.44 160 471
Cook 1162 6663.99 38 107
Coweta 8655 5694.04 205 349
Crawford 525 4293.42 17 68
Crisp 1437 6447.13 56 162
Dade 1210 7486.7 13 62
Dawson 2707 10018.13 42 246
Decatur 2145 8149.08 55 146
DeKalb 57676 7271.73 924 4580
Dodge 1082 5307.82 56 106
Dooly 784 5850.75 32 90
Dougherty 5542 6164.28 281 1028
Douglas 11934 7856.17 174 856
Early 1010 9954.66 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3798 5931.97 65 248
Elbert 1527 8060.17 58 129
Emanuel 1734 7650.9 53 124
Evans 758 7092.73 17 72
Fannin 2122 8062.31 61 177
Fayette 6652 5659.16 153 258
Floyd 9977 9985.39 184 885
Forsyth 17862 7073.86 181 959
Franklin 2343 10043.29 43 152
Fulton 81826 7444.27 1274 4923
Gilmer 2478 7887.45 72 216
Glascock 145 4793.39 7 19
Glynn 6679 7762.04 153 445
Gordon 6493 11185.38 103 329
Grady 1543 6287.69 47 174
Greene 1501 8019.45 56 136
Gwinnett 86322 8888.68 1073 5425
Habersham 4644 10139.74 153 474
Hall 24966 12098.92 439 2365
Hancock 833 10167.22 62 105
Haralson 1713 5575.81 35 74
Harris 2159 6219.75 57 156
Hart 1707 6538.48 37 115
Heard 643 5198.06 16 45
Henry 19143 7980.71 296 602
Houston 10056 6403.5 192 752
Irwin 682 7229.94 18 81
Jackson 8503 11382.86 140 507
Jasper 678 4774.98 18 61
Jeff Davis 1296 8555.58 36 91
Jefferson 1580 10318.03 59 153
Jenkins 727 8477.15 40 83
Johnson 787 8146.15 42 98
Jones 1575 5508.73 53 162
Lamar 1344 6946.81 45 120
Lanier 496 4791.81 9 27
Laurens 3707 7837.87 144 351
Lee 1593 5315.14 50 184
Liberty 3425 5532.76 61 222
Lincoln 510 6276.92 24 52
Long 666 3344.21 10 47
Lowndes 7785 6604.29 141 377
Lumpkin 2789 8250.99 62 285
Macon 618 4758.24 26 83
Madison 2740 9079.76 46 156
Marion 398 4799.23 17 39
McDuffie 1676 7760.34 41 158
McIntosh 696 4777.92 14 57
Meriwether 1521 7235.97 72 138
Miller 681 11814.71 9 40
Mitchell 1534 6955.02 74 230
Monroe 1863 6719.08 87 192
Montgomery 720 7805.72 21 43
Morgan 1191 6223.22 23 84
Murray 4170 10357.42 81 248
Muscogee 14314 7469.76 397 1163
Newton 7495 6670.88 218 652
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23691 0 473 1262
Oconee 3051 7310.06 64 129
Oglethorpe 1189 7801.84 28 75
Paulding 10750 6230.37 165 411
Peach 1853 6768.95 52 221
Pickens 2528 7539.52 64 210
Pierce 1260 6446.66 42 134
Pike 1063 5636.27 26 71
Polk 3934 9047.42 81 379
Pulaski 608 5581.57 32 54
Putnam 1795 8201.96 57 162
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1530 9007.42 41 150
Randolph 467 6914.42 33 81
Richmond 19924 9851.66 413 1347
Rockdale 6023 6342.67 152 866
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 812 5841.73 21 72
Seminole 751 9226.04 18 66
Spalding 4056 5868.9 155 438
Stephens 2977 11307.35 79 254
Stewart 791 12905.86 25 127
Sumter 1804 6136.26 92 264
Talbot 384 6235.79 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1843 7252.76 46 120
Taylor 511 6421.21 22 73
Telfair 721 4608.8 45 69
Terrell 567 6696.59 45 112
Thomas 3546 7980.91 113 347
Tift 3424 8385.99 96 414
Toombs 2926 10843.86 98 175
Towns 1100 9140.77 43 127
Treutlen 625 9152.15 24 52
Troup 5932 8424.46 187 495
Turner 597 7392.27 34 86
Twiggs 511 6319.56 37 100
Union 2038 8044.21 70 209
Unknown 2389 0 12 43
Upson 1811 6891.96 107 177
Walker 6498 9334.87 80 286
Walton 8063 8415.26 235 505
Ware 3009 8392.6 152 351
Warren 375 7197.7 14 47
Washington 1614 7949.96 62 114
Wayne 2739 9137.92 78 270
Webster 106 4156.86 4 15
Wheeler 459 5803.51 21 35
White 2974 9364.57 67 293
Whitfield 14823 14161.38 229 751
Wilcox 476 5415.24 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 21 72
Wilkinson 730 8184.77 28 121
Worth 1190 5908.05 61 174
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,872,697 (8,357,971 reported molecular tests; 514,726 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 880,836 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 61,642 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,578 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
