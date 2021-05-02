UPDATE (Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 2, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/2/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 881,498 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1916 10322.72 66 175
Atkinson 782 9387.76 18 115
Bacon 1287 11285.51 28 87
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3834 8629.69 112 319
Banks 1631 8162.35 33 188
Barrow 8736 10113.1 132 609
Bartow 11212 10121.78 207 828
Ben Hill 1490 8951.64 61 154
Berrien 1056 5478.32 32 70
Bibb 13334 8763.72 404 1761
Bleckley 800 6231.5 34 48
Brantley 932 4853.66 32 80
Brooks 940 5976.98 36 87
Bryan 2728 6970.39 36 174
Bulloch 5257 6615.32 64 216
Burke 1777 7953.63 37 151
Butts 2325 9235.72 77 126
Calhoun 446 7060.31 15 73
Camden 3204 5941.7 29 135
Candler 745 6874.6 36 62
Carroll 7405 6164.72 131 310
Catoosa 5661 8231.67 64 252
Charlton 1072 8089.96 25 63
Chatham 20167 6902.35 427 1616
Chattahoochee 3334 31016.84 13 31
Chattooga 2237 9032.54 63 180
Cherokee 22323 8372.68 302 1284
Clarke 12759 9831.33 137 491
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23670 7764.78 447 1369
Clinch 736 11057.69 25 66
Cobb 60563 7660.5 961 3130
Coffee 4228 9822.96 138 644
Colquitt 3520 7754.5 78 250
Columbia 11046 6963.33 160 471
Cook 1162 6663.99 38 107
Coweta 8662 5698.65 205 349
Crawford 525 4293.42 17 68
Crisp 1438 6451.61 56 162
Dade 1210 7486.7 13 62
Dawson 2708 10021.83 42 246
Decatur 2145 8149.08 55 146
DeKalb 57737 7279.42 924 4583
Dodge 1084 5317.64 56 107
Dooly 785 5858.21 32 90
Dougherty 5543 6165.4 281 1028
Douglas 11945 7863.42 174 856
Early 1012 9974.37 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3798 5931.97 65 248
Elbert 1527 8060.17 58 129
Emanuel 1734 7650.9 53 124
Evans 758 7092.73 17 72
Fannin 2124 8069.91 61 177
Fayette 6659 5665.11 153 259
Floyd 9977 9985.39 184 885
Forsyth 17878 7080.2 181 959
Franklin 2343 10043.29 43 152
Fulton 81911 7452 1274 4929
Gilmer 2482 7900.18 72 217
Glascock 145 4793.39 7 19
Glynn 6688 7772.5 153 445
Gordon 6492 11183.66 103 329
Grady 1544 6291.77 47 174
Greene 1501 8019.45 56 136
Gwinnett 86381 8894.76 1073 5429
Habersham 4644 10139.74 153 474
Hall 24982 12106.67 439 2365
Hancock 833 10167.22 62 105
Haralson 1713 5575.81 35 74
Harris 2161 6225.51 57 156
Hart 1707 6538.48 37 115
Heard 643 5198.06 16 46
Henry 19167 7990.71 296 602
Houston 10058 6404.78 192 753
Irwin 682 7229.94 18 81
Jackson 8504 11384.2 140 508
Jasper 679 4782.03 18 61
Jeff Davis 1297 8562.19 36 91
Jefferson 1580 10318.03 59 153
Jenkins 727 8477.15 40 83
Johnson 787 8146.15 42 98
Jones 1576 5512.22 53 162
Lamar 1346 6957.15 45 120
Lanier 496 4791.81 9 27
Laurens 3708 7839.99 144 351
Lee 1595 5321.81 50 184
Liberty 3433 5545.68 61 222
Lincoln 510 6276.92 24 52
Long 666 3344.21 10 47
Lowndes 7785 6604.29 141 377
Lumpkin 2789 8250.99 62 285
Macon 618 4758.24 26 83
Madison 2742 9086.39 46 156
Marion 398 4799.23 17 39
McDuffie 1682 7788.12 41 158
McIntosh 696 4777.92 14 57
Meriwether 1523 7245.48 72 138
Miller 681 11814.71 9 40
Mitchell 1535 6959.56 74 230
Monroe 1863 6719.08 87 192
Montgomery 720 7805.72 21 43
Morgan 1191 6223.22 23 85
Murray 4171 10359.9 81 248
Muscogee 14338 7482.28 397 1164
Newton 7501 6676.22 218 652
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23708 0 473 1263
Oconee 3052 7312.46 64 129
Oglethorpe 1189 7801.84 28 75
Paulding 10762 6237.32 165 411
Peach 1855 6776.26 52 221
Pickens 2530 7545.48 64 210
Pierce 1260 6446.66 42 134
Pike 1063 5636.27 26 71
Polk 3937 9054.32 81 379
Pulaski 609 5590.75 32 55
Putnam 1796 8206.53 57 162
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1531 9013.31 41 150
Randolph 467 6914.42 33 81
Richmond 19939 9859.08 413 1347
Rockdale 6027 6346.88 152 866
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 812 5841.73 21 72
Seminole 751 9226.04 18 66
Spalding 4057 5870.35 155 438
Stephens 2979 11314.95 79 254
Stewart 791 12905.86 25 127
Sumter 1804 6136.26 92 264
Talbot 384 6235.79 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1843 7252.76 46 120
Taylor 511 6421.21 22 73
Telfair 721 4608.8 45 69
Terrell 567 6696.59 45 112
Thomas 3554 7998.92 113 347
Tift 3427 8393.34 96 414
Toombs 2927 10847.57 98 175
Towns 1100 9140.77 43 127
Treutlen 625 9152.15 24 52
Troup 5942 8438.66 187 495
Turner 598 7404.66 34 86
Twiggs 513 6344.3 37 100
Union 2040 8052.1 70 210
Unknown 2397 0 12 43
Upson 1811 6891.96 107 177
Walker 6500 9337.74 80 287
Walton 8068 8420.48 235 505
Ware 3010 8395.39 152 351
Warren 375 7197.7 14 47
Washington 1617 7964.73 62 114
Wayne 2744 9154.6 78 270
Webster 106 4156.86 4 15
Wheeler 459 5803.51 21 35
White 2974 9364.57 67 293
Whitfield 14825 14163.29 229 751
Wilcox 476 5415.24 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 21 72
Wilkinson 731 8195.99 28 121
Worth 1190 5908.05 61 174
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,888,228 (8,372,959 reported molecular tests; 515,269 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 881,498 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 61,672 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,578 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 2, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

