Piedmont Healthcare to acquire Coliseum Hospitals

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Piedmont Healthcare signed a purchase agreement for four Georgia hospitals.
Piedmont will take over ownership of Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital from HCA Healthcare. Additionally, Piedmont plans to acquire Eastside Medical Center in Snellville and Cartersville Medical Center in Cartersville.
Both Piedmont and HCA Healthcare are targeting July 31st as a closing date.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Piedmont,” said Kevin Brown, President, and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare.
Piedmont says it will become a partner in a joint venture for 12 urgent and family care clinics.
We reached out to Coliseum Health System about this story. Its Marketing Manager, Jennifer Jones, sent 41NBC the following statement on behalf of HCA Healthcare’s South Atlantic Division President, Hugh Tappan.
“We are grateful for the compassionate care our colleagues and physicians have provided the Macon community for 50 years.
The COVID-19 pandemic challenged everyone in unique ways and these team members performed brilliantly, caring like family for each and every patient. The healthcare industry is constantly changing. Through it all, our goal is to make sure our communities have access to high-quality care. In this case, we believe Piedmont Healthcare to be a great fit for our friends and neighbors in Macon. Given their integrated network in the region and reputation for providing quality care while also taking care of their employees – Piedmont will be a great community partner.
This transaction does not impact our other Georgia facilities – Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin; Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross; Doctors Hospital of Augusta; Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah; and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia. We are committed to caring for our friends and neighbors in southeast Georgia and look forward to growing our care network in that region.”