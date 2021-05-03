Chase in Macon-Bibb County ends in fiery, fatal crash

BIBB COUNTY , Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A chase between Georgia State Patrol Troopers and the driver of a pick up truck ends in a fatal crash.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a trooper tried stopping Angelo D’wan Martin for speeding in his Ford F-150 on Riverside Drive at 12:30 Saturday morning. Martin refused to stop and the trooper chased after him.
According to GSP, Martin turned left onto Corbin Avenue and right onto North Nancelon Circle. He lost control of the truck, left the roadway, and hit a tree head on. The truck caught fire with Martin stuck inside.
GSP Trooper used fire extinguishers to put the fire out and tried pulling Martin from the truck, but were unsuccessful.
According to GSP, Martin was pronounced dead on scene by the Macon-Bibb County Coroner.
