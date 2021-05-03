Severe storms possible Tuesday

|
Storms moved through Middle Georgia earlier this afternoon, bringing strong, damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy rain.
Tomorrow brings another chance of strong and severe storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
Threats with any of the storms that form tomorrow will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, and hail.
As far as timing is concerned, we will see a few rounds of storms.
Storms will begin to pop up during the late morning and afternoon, some of these could be strong.
A line of storms will then push into the area during the evening Tuesday, bringing a chance of damaging winds and heavy rain.
By Wednesday afternoon cold front will finally move through the area, taking rain chances with it.
Rain should be done by Wednesday night with cool and clearer air moving in to end the week.
Sunshine will be sticking around for the end of the week, with cooler than average temps through Friday.
Warmer weather will be back for the weekend, including Mother’s Day.