Severe storms possible Tuesday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
26
Listen to the content of this post:

Storms moved through Middle Georgia earlier this afternoon, bringing strong, damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Tomorrow brings another chance of strong and severe storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Threats with any of the storms that form tomorrow will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, and hail.

As far as timing is concerned, we will see a few rounds of storms.

Storms will begin to pop up during the late morning and afternoon, some of these could be strong.

A line of storms will then push into the area during the evening Tuesday, bringing a chance of damaging winds and heavy rain.

By Wednesday afternoon cold front will finally move through the area, taking rain chances with it.

Rain should be done by Wednesday night with cool and clearer air moving in to end the week.

Sunshine will be sticking around for the end of the week, with cooler than average temps through Friday.

Warmer weather will be back for the weekend, including Mother’s Day.

Previous articleTree falls on Houston County home, killing woman inside
Next articleRestaurant revitalization grant coming to local businesses
mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.