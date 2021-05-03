Argument leads to shooting at Macon gas station

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A shooting at a gas station in Macon sends a man to the hospital.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway around 3:15 Saturday Morning.
Deputies say two men started arguing in the gas station. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot 33-year old Jonathon Billingslea. He was taken to a local hospital.
The shooting is under investigation. If you have any information that can help, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.