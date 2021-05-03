Bibb County Sheriff’s Office lowers age requirement for deputy position

The Sheriff's Office will now consider applicants ages 18 and up.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
2
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting its age requirement for candidates interesting in applying for a deputy sheriff position. The Sheriff’s Office will now consider applicants ages 18 and up. The previous age requirement was 21 years of age.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the change will expand the opportunity for more jobseekers to begin a career in law enforcement.

The current salary for a Bibb County deputy sheriff begins at $36,192 – $57,762. There are opportunities for overtime, and a deputy can take advantage of health insurance, benefits and promotion opportunities.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (GED).

Anyone interested in applying to be a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy can call the recruiting office at 478-621-5605. You can also contact Macon-Bibb County Human Resources at 478-751-2720 or apply online.

Previous articleUPDATE: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Washington County
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.