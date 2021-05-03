Bibb County Sheriff’s Office lowers age requirement for deputy position

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting its age requirement for candidates interesting in applying for a deputy sheriff position. The Sheriff’s Office will now consider applicants ages 18 and up. The previous age requirement was 21 years of age.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the change will expand the opportunity for more jobseekers to begin a career in law enforcement.
The current salary for a Bibb County deputy sheriff begins at $36,192 – $57,762. There are opportunities for overtime, and a deputy can take advantage of health insurance, benefits and promotion opportunities.
Applicants must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (GED).
Anyone interested in applying to be a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy can call the recruiting office at 478-621-5605. You can also contact Macon-Bibb County Human Resources at 478-751-2720 or apply online.
