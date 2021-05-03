Child riding bike hit by car in Warner Robins

Amanda Corna
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins Police are investigating a crash after a 10-year old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike.

According to the police department, the boy was hit by a Honda Accord while crossing Sonja Drive just before 7:30 Saturday evening.

Police say the boy suffered a head injury, and his family told officers that he was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Scottish Rite Hospital for surgery.

Police say the boy is in critical condition. No charges have been filed against the driver of the Honda.

