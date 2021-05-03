UPDATE (Monday, May 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
32227
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/3/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 882,074 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1919 10338.88 66 175
Atkinson 783 9399.76 18 116
Bacon 1288 11294.28 28 87
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3835 8631.94 112 319
Banks 1632 8167.35 33 188
Barrow 8739 10116.57 132 609
Bartow 11217 10126.3 207 828
Ben Hill 1491 8957.64 61 154
Berrien 1057 5483.5 32 70
Bibb 13337 8765.69 405 1762
Bleckley 800 6231.5 34 48
Brantley 932 4853.66 32 80
Brooks 940 5976.98 36 87
Bryan 2730 6975.5 36 174
Bulloch 5257 6615.32 64 216
Burke 1778 7958.11 37 151
Butts 2327 9243.66 77 126
Calhoun 446 7060.31 15 73
Camden 3205 5943.55 29 135
Candler 747 6893.05 37 62
Carroll 7407 6166.39 131 311
Catoosa 5665 8237.48 64 252
Charlton 1072 8089.96 25 63
Chatham 20182 6907.48 427 1616
Chattahoochee 3334 31016.84 13 31
Chattooga 2238 9036.58 63 180
Cherokee 22338 8378.31 302 1285
Clarke 12762 9833.64 137 491
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23693 7772.32 448 1369
Clinch 736 11057.69 25 66
Cobb 60618 7667.46 962 3131
Coffee 4234 9836.9 138 647
Colquitt 3523 7761.11 78 250
Columbia 11047 6963.96 160 471
Cook 1162 6663.99 38 107
Coweta 8667 5701.94 205 350
Crawford 525 4293.42 17 68
Crisp 1439 6456.1 56 162
Dade 1210 7486.7 13 62
Dawson 2708 10021.83 42 246
Decatur 2147 8156.68 55 146
DeKalb 57773 7283.96 926 4584
Dodge 1084 5317.64 56 107
Dooly 786 5865.67 32 90
Dougherty 5548 6170.96 281 1028
Douglas 11949 7866.05 174 856
Early 1013 9984.23 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3801 5936.65 65 248
Elbert 1527 8060.17 58 129
Emanuel 1734 7650.9 53 124
Evans 758 7092.73 17 72
Fannin 2125 8073.71 61 177
Fayette 6668 5672.77 153 260
Floyd 9978 9986.39 184 885
Forsyth 17897 7087.72 182 959
Franklin 2344 10047.58 43 152
Fulton 81997 7459.83 1276 4934
Gilmer 2487 7916.1 72 217
Glascock 145 4793.39 7 19
Glynn 6691 7775.98 153 445
Gordon 6492 11183.66 103 329
Grady 1546 6299.92 47 174
Greene 1503 8030.13 56 136
Gwinnett 86447 8901.55 1075 5429
Habersham 4646 10144.1 153 474
Hall 24992 12111.52 439 2365
Hancock 833 10167.22 62 105
Haralson 1715 5582.32 35 74
Harris 2164 6234.16 58 157
Hart 1707 6538.48 37 115
Heard 643 5198.06 16 46
Henry 19196 8002.8 296 603
Houston 10063 6407.96 194 755
Irwin 682 7229.94 18 81
Jackson 8507 11388.22 140 508
Jasper 679 4782.03 18 61
Jeff Davis 1297 8562.19 36 91
Jefferson 1580 10318.03 59 153
Jenkins 728 8488.81 40 83
Johnson 787 8146.15 42 98
Jones 1577 5515.72 53 162
Lamar 1346 6957.15 46 120
Lanier 500 4830.45 9 27
Laurens 3710 7844.22 144 351
Lee 1595 5321.81 50 184
Liberty 3435 5548.91 61 222
Lincoln 510 6276.92 24 52
Long 667 3349.23 10 47
Lowndes 7794 6611.92 141 378
Lumpkin 2789 8250.99 62 285
Macon 618 4758.24 26 83
Madison 2742 9086.39 46 156
Marion 398 4799.23 17 39
McDuffie 1684 7797.38 41 159
McIntosh 696 4777.92 14 57
Meriwether 1523 7245.48 72 138
Miller 681 11814.71 9 40
Mitchell 1536 6964.09 74 230
Monroe 1866 6729.9 87 192
Montgomery 720 7805.72 21 43
Morgan 1192 6228.45 23 85
Murray 4170 10357.42 81 249
Muscogee 14347 7486.98 397 1165
Newton 7505 6679.78 218 652
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23709 0 473 1263
Oconee 3052 7312.46 64 129
Oglethorpe 1189 7801.84 28 75
Paulding 10774 6244.28 165 411
Peach 1854 6772.6 52 221
Pickens 2531 7548.46 64 210
Pierce 1260 6446.66 42 134
Pike 1064 5641.57 26 71
Polk 3940 9061.22 81 379
Pulaski 610 5599.93 32 55
Putnam 1797 8211.1 57 162
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1531 9013.31 41 150
Randolph 468 6929.23 33 81
Richmond 19948 9863.53 413 1348
Rockdale 6035 6355.31 152 866
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 812 5841.73 21 72
Seminole 751 9226.04 18 66
Spalding 4059 5873.25 155 439
Stephens 2979 11314.95 79 254
Stewart 791 12905.86 25 127
Sumter 1805 6139.66 92 265
Talbot 384 6235.79 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1845 7260.64 46 120
Taylor 511 6421.21 22 74
Telfair 721 4608.8 45 69
Terrell 567 6696.59 45 112
Thomas 3554 7998.92 113 347
Tift 3427 8393.34 96 414
Toombs 2929 10854.98 98 175
Towns 1100 9140.77 43 127
Treutlen 625 9152.15 24 53
Troup 5946 8444.34 187 495
Turner 598 7404.66 34 86
Twiggs 513 6344.3 37 100
Union 2042 8060 70 210
Unknown 2394 0 12 44
Upson 1813 6899.57 107 177
Walker 6504 9343.49 80 287
Walton 8073 8425.7 235 506
Ware 3011 8398.18 152 351
Warren 376 7216.89 14 47
Washington 1619 7974.58 62 114
Wayne 2749 9171.28 78 270
Webster 106 4156.86 4 15
Wheeler 459 5803.51 21 35
White 2975 9367.72 67 293
Whitfield 14830 14168.07 229 752
Wilcox 476 5415.24 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 21 72
Wilkinson 732 8207.2 28 121
Worth 1190 5908.05 61 174
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,899,878 (8,384,277 reported molecular tests; 515,601 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 882,074 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 61,704 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,593 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

