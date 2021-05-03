Second arrest made in Chevron gas station homicide in Macon

Leathers is charged with Murder (Party to a Crime).

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes a second arrest in connection to a deadly shooting inside a Macon gas station.

Bibb County deputies arrested 20-year-old Jaravi Daevon Leathers Senior in connection to the homicide of Greg Watkins Jr.

On April 18th, Watkins was inside the Chevron at 584 Emery Highway, when someone inside the store shot him. The shooting happened just before 10:00pm. Watkins later died at Coliseum Medical Center.

Bibb County investigators first arrested 21-year-old Christian Desmond Williams of Macon on murder and aggravated assault charges. Deputies believe Leathers was with Williams the night Watkins was murdered.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

