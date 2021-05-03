Tree falls on Houston County home, killing woman inside

|
BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 55-year-old, Houston County woman is dead after a tree falls onto her home during Monday’s storms.
According to Houston County EMA Director Chief Christopher Stoner, straight line winds moved into the Bonaire area, causing a large pine tree to fall onto a mobile home on Fox Hall Blvd.
Chief Stoner says the emergency call came in around 4:35 Monday afternoon. Houston County Fire, EMS and the Sheriff’s Office all responded to the home.
