Tree falls on Houston County home, killing woman inside

A large pine tree fell onto a mobile home on Fox Hall Blvd in Bonaire

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 55-year-old, Houston County woman is dead after a tree falls onto her home during Monday’s storms.

According to Houston County EMA Director Chief Christopher Stoner, straight line winds moved into the Bonaire area, causing a large pine tree to fall onto a mobile home on Fox Hall Blvd.

Chief Stoner says the emergency call came in around 4:35 Monday afternoon. Houston County Fire, EMS and the Sheriff’s Office all responded to the home.

