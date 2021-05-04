BCSO: 3 teens wanted for causing $2,000+ worth of damage at Zebulon Road Walmart

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
131
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three teenagers are wanted for causing more than $2,000 worth of damage at the Zebulon Road Walmart last month.

That’s according to a bulletin from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which said three males between the ages of 16 and 20 arrived at the store just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, in a dark-colored, “possibly Toyota” four-wheel drive truck. The group damaged a shopping cart and motorized assisted shopping cart by throwing them and then went inside the store.

Once inside, the sheriff’s office says the trio ripped open a bag of fertilized deer feed before throwing it in the air, took a razor out of its container and cut open six cans of oil and also opened two-liter bottles of soda and poured them onto pool chemicals.

The sheriff’s office says the damage estimate exceeds $2,000.

The group is wanted for felony criminal damage to property.

Call Investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleGSP: Telfair County teen dies following Wheeler County UTV crash
Next articleGBI: Man, wife found shot dead inside Centerville home
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!