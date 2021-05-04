BCSO: 3 teens wanted for causing $2,000+ worth of damage at Zebulon Road Walmart

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three teenagers are wanted for causing more than $2,000 worth of damage at the Zebulon Road Walmart last month.
That’s according to a bulletin from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which said three males between the ages of 16 and 20 arrived at the store just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, in a dark-colored, “possibly Toyota” four-wheel drive truck. The group damaged a shopping cart and motorized assisted shopping cart by throwing them and then went inside the store.
Once inside, the sheriff’s office says the trio ripped open a bag of fertilized deer feed before throwing it in the air, took a razor out of its container and cut open six cans of oil and also opened two-liter bottles of soda and poured them onto pool chemicals.
The sheriff’s office says the damage estimate exceeds $2,000.
The group is wanted for felony criminal damage to property.
Call Investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
