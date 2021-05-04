|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The City of Perry is making changes to downtown traffic.
The city is removing traffic lights from the following intersections:
- Carroll Street and Jernigan Street
- Main Street and Jernigan Street
The city did a traffic study on Jernigan street and determined traffic signals aren’t necessary in those areas. Perry Public Works Superintendent, Ansley Fitzner, says residents and visitors should proceed with caution while changes take place.
“Be aware of everyone around you,” says Fitzner. “We have the message boards up as well warning people of the traffic pattern change. It will take some time for us to get those signals down, so this is probably going to be current conditions for a couple of months.”
Currently the lights are flashing either yellow or red. Some of the intersections do have stop signs in place already. Eventually the stop signs will replace the traffic signals.