City of Perry makes changes to downtown traffic

By
Ariel Schiller
-
0
18
Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The City of Perry is making changes to downtown traffic.

The city is removing traffic lights from the following intersections:

  • Carroll Street and Jernigan Street
  • Main Street and Jernigan Street

The city did a traffic study on Jernigan street and determined traffic signals aren’t necessary in those areas. Perry Public Works Superintendent, Ansley Fitzner, says residents and visitors should proceed with caution while changes take place.

“Be aware of everyone around you,” says Fitzner. “We have the message boards up as well warning people of the traffic pattern change. It will take some time for us to get those signals down, so this is probably going to be current conditions for a couple of months.”

Currently the lights are flashing either yellow or red. Some of the intersections do have stop signs in place already. Eventually the stop signs will replace the traffic signals.

Previous articleRestaurant revitalization grant coming to local businesses
Next articleForsyth- Monroe Chamber hosts Taco Week
mm
Ariel Schiller
Ariel comes to Macon from Greenville, South Carolina where she worked for Fox Carolina as a photojournalist for 4 years. She was part of the team that won a Southeast Emmy for their coverage of Hurricane Dorian. During her time in Greenville she realized her true passion is on-air reporting. She's excited to join the Middle Georgia community to be able to tell the stories of the people who live there. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communications. She’s originally from Boca Raton, Florida. She has 2 dogs (1 is back home) and a cat. When she's not at work she can be found training as an aerialist or exploring her new home. She also loves a good TV binge, her current favorite shows to watch are The Office, Gilmore Girls, and The West Wing. Feel free to reach out if you have a news tip or just want to say hello.