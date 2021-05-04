Forsyth- Monroe Chamber hosts Taco Week

Lizbeth Gutierrez
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the Forsyth-Monroe Chamber is hosting Taco Week.

A way of helping bring more people to the area, and highlighting 8 local businesses. Each business has created a unique taco that they will serve their customers.

“We are looking forward to the public coming out and visiting these restaurants,” said Rebecca Stone, President/CEO of Forsyth-Monroe Chamber.

The steps to participate are as follows:
  • Pickup or download you taco passport
  • Visit at least 4 out of the 8 restaurants to try their specialty taco
  • Drop off/upload your passport

The event is sponsored by Annette Barnette, of Annette Barnette Travel.

Through her sponsorship one lucky winner will get to take a trip to Cancun Mexico.

Which makes the event that more rewarding.

El Dorado Mexican restaurant is one of the 8 participating restaurants. They say they are looking forward to welcoming more people to their restaurant.

The taco name is Miguel, after the owner. Miguel’s taco: fried flour tortilla, with fried Tilapia, avocado, special sauce and coleslaw.

The winning restaurant will win a taco trophy and bragging rights of having the best taco in Monroe County.

All passports are due May, 14 by 5 p.m. at the Forsyth-Monroe Chamber.

 