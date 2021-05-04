GBI: Man, wife found shot dead inside Centerville home

|
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and his wife were found shot dead inside a Centerville home Tuesday morning.
That’s according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The release said 41-year-old Timothy Price of Byron called Centerville Police just before 9 a.m. and told them he’d shot his wife and needed help.
When officers arrived at the home, located at 100 Arbor Creek, they tried to make contact with someone inside but didn’t get a response.
Centerville Police then requested help from the Houston County Special Response Team.
The Special Response Team entered the home and found Price and his wife, 36-year-old Catherine Price of Warner Robins, dead from gunshot wounds.
The bodies are being taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies.
