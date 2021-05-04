UPDATE (Tuesday, May 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/4/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 882,764 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1920 10344.27 66 177
Atkinson 783 9399.76 18 116
Bacon 1289 11303.05 28 87
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3840 8643.2 113 320
Banks 1635 8182.36 33 188
Barrow 8743 10121.2 132 609
Bartow 11217 10126.3 207 827
Ben Hill 1491 8957.64 61 154
Berrien 1057 5483.5 32 70
Bibb 13343 8769.64 405 1763
Bleckley 801 6239.29 34 48
Brantley 932 4853.66 32 80
Brooks 942 5989.7 36 88
Bryan 2733 6983.16 36 175
Bulloch 5263 6622.87 64 216
Burke 1779 7962.58 37 152
Butts 2327 9243.66 77 126
Calhoun 447 7076.14 15 74
Camden 3207 5947.26 30 135
Candler 748 6902.28 37 62
Carroll 7410 6168.88 131 311
Catoosa 5676 8253.48 64 252
Charlton 1081 8157.87 25 63
Chatham 20190 6910.22 427 1617
Chattahoochee 3334 31016.84 13 31
Chattooga 2242 9052.73 63 180
Cherokee 22352 8383.56 302 1287
Clarke 12773 9842.12 137 492
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23724 7782.49 448 1373
Clinch 736 11057.69 25 66
Cobb 60670 7674.04 964 3136
Coffee 4236 9841.55 138 647
Colquitt 3526 7767.72 79 250
Columbia 11051 6966.48 160 471
Cook 1162 6663.99 38 107
Coweta 8670 5703.91 205 353
Crawford 525 4293.42 17 68
Crisp 1439 6456.1 56 163
Dade 1211 7492.88 13 62
Dawson 2719 10062.54 42 246
Decatur 2147 8156.68 55 146
DeKalb 57845 7293.04 927 4597
Dodge 1084 5317.64 56 107
Dooly 787 5873.13 32 90
Dougherty 5551 6174.3 281 1029
Douglas 11957 7871.32 174 857
Early 1013 9984.23 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3804 5941.34 65 248
Elbert 1528 8065.45 58 129
Emanuel 1735 7655.31 53 124
Evans 758 7092.73 17 72
Fannin 2126 8077.51 61 177
Fayette 6675 5678.72 153 261
Floyd 9997 10005.4 184 887
Forsyth 17913 7094.06 181 961
Franklin 2346 10056.15 43 152
Fulton 82072 7466.65 1276 4946
Gilmer 2489 7922.46 72 218
Glascock 145 4793.39 7 19
Glynn 6695 7780.63 153 447
Gordon 6493 11185.38 103 329
Grady 1552 6324.37 47 176
Greene 1504 8035.48 56 136
Gwinnett 86514 8908.45 1075 5433
Habersham 4650 10152.84 153 474
Hall 25008 12119.27 439 2368
Hancock 834 10179.42 62 105
Haralson 1715 5582.32 35 76
Harris 2164 6234.16 58 157
Hart 1707 6538.48 37 115
Heard 645 5214.23 16 46
Henry 19206 8006.97 296 605
Houston 10074 6414.97 194 755
Irwin 682 7229.94 18 81
Jackson 8510 11392.24 140 508
Jasper 679 4782.03 18 61
Jeff Davis 1297 8562.19 36 91
Jefferson 1580 10318.03 59 153
Jenkins 728 8488.81 40 83
Johnson 787 8146.15 42 98
Jones 1579 5522.72 53 162
Lamar 1346 6957.15 46 120
Lanier 500 4830.45 9 27
Laurens 3710 7844.22 144 351
Lee 1596 5325.15 50 184
Liberty 3438 5553.76 61 222
Lincoln 510 6276.92 24 52
Long 669 3359.28 10 47
Lowndes 7798 6615.31 141 378
Lumpkin 2795 8268.74 62 286
Macon 618 4758.24 26 83
Madison 2746 9099.65 46 156
Marion 398 4799.23 17 39
McDuffie 1686 7806.64 41 159
McIntosh 696 4777.92 14 57
Meriwether 1523 7245.48 72 138
Miller 682 11832.06 9 40
Mitchell 1536 6964.09 74 230
Monroe 1870 6744.33 87 192
Montgomery 724 7849.09 21 43
Morgan 1192 6228.45 23 87
Murray 4173 10364.87 81 250
Muscogee 14359 7493.24 398 1167
Newton 7514 6687.79 218 652
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23707 0 474 1265
Oconee 3053 7314.85 64 129
Oglethorpe 1189 7801.84 28 75
Paulding 10780 6247.75 166 414
Peach 1858 6787.21 52 222
Pickens 2534 7557.41 64 210
Pierce 1261 6451.78 42 134
Pike 1065 5646.87 26 71
Polk 3943 9068.12 82 380
Pulaski 610 5599.93 32 55
Putnam 1798 8215.67 56 161
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1532 9019.19 41 150
Randolph 468 6929.23 33 81
Richmond 19964 9871.44 414 1349
Rockdale 6036 6356.36 152 867
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 812 5841.73 21 72
Seminole 751 9226.04 18 66
Spalding 4063 5879.03 155 440
Stephens 2980 11318.75 80 254
Stewart 791 12905.86 25 127
Sumter 1806 6143.07 92 265
Talbot 384 6235.79 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1848 7272.44 46 120
Taylor 511 6421.21 22 74
Telfair 720 4602.4 45 69
Terrell 567 6696.59 45 112
Thomas 3557 8005.67 113 347
Tift 3430 8400.69 96 415
Toombs 2931 10862.39 98 175
Towns 1104 9174.01 44 128
Treutlen 625 9152.15 24 53
Troup 5949 8448.6 187 496
Turner 599 7417.04 34 86
Twiggs 513 6344.3 37 101
Union 2047 8079.73 70 211
Unknown 2372 0 12 43
Upson 1815 6907.18 107 178
Walker 6522 9369.34 80 287
Walton 8080 8433.01 235 506
Ware 3013 8403.76 152 351
Warren 376 7216.89 14 48
Washington 1626 8009.06 62 114
Wayne 2750 9174.62 78 270
Webster 106 4156.86 4 15
Wheeler 459 5803.51 21 35
White 2976 9370.87 67 294
Whitfield 14838 14175.71 229 752
Wilcox 476 5415.24 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 21 72
Wilkinson 731 8195.99 28 121
Worth 1194 5927.91 61 174
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,909,982 (8,394,079 reported molecular tests; 515,903 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 882,764 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 61,798 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,604 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

