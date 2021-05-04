Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill more than 100 positions. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill more than 40 positions at the jai.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office:

Major David Carrick with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, says there are multiple reasons there are openings at the jail. He says some leave after getting a better job offer, or they leave law enforcement altogether. The Houston County Jail has a direct supervision model. It requires deputies to be in the housing unit alone with the inmates for over 11 hours a day.

“It’s not a babysitting service by any chance. The housing units have up to 100 inmates entered at one time. The deputies are in there along, they’ve got a big responsibility to do,” says Major Carrick. “Those that are here are doing a great job.”

Major Carrick says there has been an uptick in applicants. They host a new employee orientation the first Wednesday of every month at the Houston County Jail. He says you don’t have to apply to attend, but you do have to be at least 21 years-old with a clean background. Major Carrick says the jail is a good place to start a career in law enforcement.

“If you’re looking for a career and you think you can make it then the detention center is the place to try. We’ll certainly give you every opportunity,” says Major Carrick. “Come join us and see if it will work out.”

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office:

In Bibb County, Sheriff David Davis says they’ve had a number of people show interest in working for the department. They’re working to hire six new deputies for part-time positions. He says they’ve had about eight or nine people in addition to those six show interest in applying. According to Sheriff Davis, the State Department of Corrections helps with training and operations in the jail. They currently have a contractor doing an assessment on the jail doors.

“We’re moving forward on a lot of fronts to make the jail safe for certainly the staff that works here, as well as, the other inmates that are in the jail too,” says Sheriff Davis.

Sheriff Davis says they recently lowered the age requirement to 18 years-old for the department. He says other departments have similar requirements.

“There are great people that are graduating from high school everyday that want a good career,” says Sheriff Davis. “Law enforcement is a noble career and a noble job and we hope they’ll give us a try.

Other Departments That Are Hiring