Man dies from morning house fire in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is dead following a Tuesday morning house fire in the Payne City area of Bibb County.
The fire happened around 10:45am at a home on the corner of Rose Avenue and Green Street.
Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirms 60-year-old Terry Washington lived at the home. Jones says Washington was home at the time of the fire. He later died from smoke and soot inhalation at Atrium Health Navicent, Medical Center.
The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department is handling the investigation.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up