Man dies from morning house fire in Bibb County

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirms the victim is 61-year-old Terry Washington.

Shelby Coates
Payne City house fire
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is dead following a Tuesday morning house fire in the Payne City area of Bibb County.

The fire happened around 10:45am at a home on the corner of Rose Avenue and Green Street.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirms 60-year-old Terry Washington lived at the home. Jones says Washington was home at the time of the fire. He later died from smoke and soot inhalation at Atrium Health Navicent, Medical Center.

The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department is handling the investigation.

