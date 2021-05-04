Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 26-30

Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: April 26-30



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 26 and Friday, April 30, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Octagon Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021

Lieu’s Peking Restaurant

2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021

Domino’s

1909 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021

Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que

405 B SPARTA HWY NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Try Me Takeout

2679 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Starbucks

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)

61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

Longhorn Steakhouse

2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

Bibb County:

AP’s Hidden Hideaway

4274 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021

Amstar Cinema 16 B (Food Service)

5996 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021

Taco Bell

1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021

Subway

5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021

Chicken Salad Chick

1676 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021

Back Porch Lounge (Food Service)

2400 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021

Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)

2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Head Start @ Jones (Food Service)

2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

James H Porter School Lunchroom

5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)

6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Southfield Elementary School (Food Service)

4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Wesley Glen Ministries (Food Service)

4580 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

JH Heard Elementary School (Food Service)

6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Lazy Susan Tapas Bar (Food Service)

428 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Yollah

894 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Florence Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)

4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Heritage Elementary School (Food Service)

6050 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Burdell Elementary School (Food Service)

972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

IHOP

165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary School (Food Service)

1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Northeast High & Appling Middle School (Food Service)

1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Party Ice – Base

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Party Ice – Mobile

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Party Ice – Restaurant

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)

990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

SOAR Academy (Food Service)

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Dunkin’ Donuts / Baskin Robbins

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Northwoods Academy (Food Service)

709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Subway

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Williams Elementary School (Food Service)

325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

American Faves and Mo

2420 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Marriott Macon City Center Conference Kitchen

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Marriott Macon City Center Concession B

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Marriott Macon City Center Concession A

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

J&J Fish & Chicken

66 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Waffle House

840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

J and F Caribbean Delight

1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

Houston County:

Anna’s Asian Cafe

1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021

The Foodie King – Base of Operation

6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021

The Foodie King – Mobile

6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021

TJ & Son Foods

713 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021

The Swanson

933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Schultze’s Old Fashion Soda Shop

757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Paulettes Sweet Treats

WARNER ROBINS SPRING CARNIVAL 2021 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

ARA Concessions

WARNER ROBINS SPRING CARNIVAL 2021 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Dunkin’ Donuts / Baskin Robbins

3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Kentucky Fried Chicken

409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Zaxby’s

401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Cook Out

113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Social Kitchen + Cocktails

2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Jalisco Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Krystal

1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Wendy’s

1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Firehouse Sub

408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Mekong Deli

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Krab Kingz of Central Georgia – Base of Operation

177 GLENEAGLE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Krab Kingz of Central Georgia – Mobile

177 GLENEAGLE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Chick-fil-A

1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

Hampton Inn Perry (Food Service)

102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

Wendy’s

2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

Subway

1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

Quality Inn (Food Service)

1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

The Perfect Pear

922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

The Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)

101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

Jasper County:

Piedmont Academy (Food Service)

126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Jones County:

Agave Azul – Mobile

80 OGLETHORPE ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Stone Brooke Suites (Food Service)

114 STONE BROOKE DR GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Krystal

293 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)

169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)

545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)

101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)

630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Laurens County:

Ole Times Country Buffet

1636 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

Macon County:

The Meal Ticket

111 N SUMTER ST OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

McDonald’s

417 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Monroe County:

Mary Persons High School (Food Service)

300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

El Tejado Mexican Restaurant

310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)

23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Peach County:

American Philly and Wings

209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Telfair County:

Buzy BBB’z Lunch Box

1816 W HWY 280 MILAN, GA 31060

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

Twiggs County:

Poppie’s Place

13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021

China Wok

101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Washington County:

Washington County High School (Food Service)

420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

T.J. Elder Middle School (Food Service)

902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021

Washington County Head Start – Sandersville (Food Service)

815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021

Brentwood School (Food Service)

725 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

Washington County Boys & Girls Club (Food Service)

320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021

