Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 26-30

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Restaurant Report Card: April 26-30
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 26 and Friday, April 30, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Octagon Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021
Lieu’s Peking Restaurant
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021
Domino’s
1909 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021
Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que
405 B SPARTA HWY NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Try Me Takeout
2679 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Starbucks
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)
61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
Bibb County:
AP’s Hidden Hideaway
4274 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021
Amstar Cinema 16 B (Food Service)
5996 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021
Taco Bell
1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021
Subway
5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021
Chicken Salad Chick
1676 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021
Back Porch Lounge (Food Service)
2400 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021
Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)
2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Head Start @ Jones (Food Service)
2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
James H Porter School Lunchroom
5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)
6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Southfield Elementary School (Food Service)
4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Wesley Glen Ministries (Food Service)
4580 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
JH Heard Elementary School (Food Service)
6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Lazy Susan Tapas Bar (Food Service)
428 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Yollah
894 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Florence Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)
4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Heritage Elementary School (Food Service)
6050 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Burdell Elementary School (Food Service)
972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
IHOP
165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary School (Food Service)
1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Northeast High & Appling Middle School (Food Service)
1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Party Ice – Base
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Party Ice – Mobile
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Party Ice – Restaurant
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)
990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
SOAR Academy (Food Service)
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Dunkin’ Donuts / Baskin Robbins
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Northwoods Academy (Food Service)
709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Subway
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Williams Elementary School (Food Service)
325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
American Faves and Mo
2420 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Marriott Macon City Center Conference Kitchen
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Marriott Macon City Center Concession B
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Marriott Macon City Center Concession A
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
J&J Fish & Chicken
66 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Waffle House
840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
J and F Caribbean Delight
1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
Houston County:
Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021
The Foodie King – Base of Operation
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021
The Foodie King – Mobile
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021
TJ & Son Foods
713 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2021
The Swanson
933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Schultze’s Old Fashion Soda Shop
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Paulettes Sweet Treats
WARNER ROBINS SPRING CARNIVAL 2021 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
ARA Concessions
WARNER ROBINS SPRING CARNIVAL 2021 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Dunkin’ Donuts / Baskin Robbins
3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Kentucky Fried Chicken
409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Social Kitchen + Cocktails
2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Jalisco Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Krystal
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Wendy’s
1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Firehouse Sub
408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Mekong Deli
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Krab Kingz of Central Georgia – Base of Operation
177 GLENEAGLE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Krab Kingz of Central Georgia – Mobile
177 GLENEAGLE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Chick-fil-A
1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
Hampton Inn Perry (Food Service)
102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
Subway
1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
Quality Inn (Food Service)
1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
The Perfect Pear
922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
The Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)
101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
Jasper County:
Piedmont Academy (Food Service)
126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Jones County:
Agave Azul – Mobile
80 OGLETHORPE ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Stone Brooke Suites (Food Service)
114 STONE BROOKE DR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Krystal
293 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)
169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)
545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)
101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)
630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Laurens County:
Ole Times Country Buffet
1636 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
Macon County:
The Meal Ticket
111 N SUMTER ST OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
McDonald’s
417 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Monroe County:
Mary Persons High School (Food Service)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
El Tejado Mexican Restaurant
310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Peach County:
American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Telfair County:
Buzy BBB’z Lunch Box
1816 W HWY 280 MILAN, GA 31060
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
Twiggs County:
Poppie’s Place
13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2021
China Wok
101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Washington County:
Washington County High School (Food Service)
420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
T.J. Elder Middle School (Food Service)
902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
Washington County Head Start – Sandersville (Food Service)
815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2021
Brentwood School (Food Service)
725 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
Washington County Boys & Girls Club (Food Service)
320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2021
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.