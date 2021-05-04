Scattered showers and storms return Wednesday

|
It has been a busy day in the weather center with a line of strong storms moving through Middle Georgia this evening.
As the storms move out, we will continue to see showers through the next few hours, but severe weather shouldn’t be an issue overnight.
A cold front will (finally) approach during the day Wednesday, bringing more chances for scattered showers and storms.
There is a small chance of strong storms Wednesday afternoon, but overall expect mostly the threat of heavy rain and some gusty winds.
Behind the cold front we will be seeing much cooler, drier air move in to end the week.
Sunshine and highs in the 70’s will round out the week, with dry conditions sticking around through the weekend.
Showers and storms return for the start of next week with highs in the 80’s.