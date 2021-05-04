GSP: Telfair County teen dies following Wheeler County UTV crash

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ALAMO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Telfair County teenager died Sunday following a utility terrain vehicle crash in Wheeler County.
Georgia State Patrol identified the victim as 16-year-old Paulette McLeod of Lumber City.
GSP says a 2021 Polaris Ranger was traveling north on Wheat Road around 2:15 p.m. when it struck the west ditch and overturned onto its left side, striking a fence in the process.
McLeod died while being taken to Alamo to meet an ambulance, according to GSP. Two other juveniles were injured.
The driver of the UTV has not been identified, and the crash is still under investigation.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.