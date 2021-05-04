Wellspring Wellness Center in Warner Robins hosts raffle fundraiser to buy adapted bikes

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41MNC/WMGT) — The Wellspring Wellness Center wants to make sure every kid gets the chance to ride a bicycle.
The center was established in November 2020 to help kids with disabilities.
The owner of the center, Beth Bryan, says she saw the need for every child to have a bicycle.
“A lot of times it takes years once we do the evaluation for these children to get a bike,” Bryan said.
Adapted bikes, custom made for each child, can help children. They allow kids to have fun but also exercise.
The center is doing a raffle fundraiser to help purchase eight bikes. The winner of the raffle will receive a Blackstone and Cajun Bait Seasoning gift set.
Tickets are $1 each. The goal is to raise $8,000 by May 14.
Click here to purchase a raffle ticket.