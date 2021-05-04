Wellspring Wellness Center in Warner Robins hosts raffle fundraiser to buy adapted bikes

By
Lizbeth Gutierrez
-
0
47
Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41MNC/WMGT) — The Wellspring Wellness Center wants to make sure every kid gets the chance to ride a bicycle.

The center was established in November 2020 to help kids with disabilities.

The owner of the center, Beth Bryan, says she saw the need for every child to have a bicycle.

“A lot of times it takes years once we do the evaluation for these children to get a bike,” Bryan said.

Adapted bikes, custom made for each child, can help children. They allow kids to have fun but also exercise.

The center is doing a raffle fundraiser to help purchase eight bikes. The winner of the raffle will receive a Blackstone and Cajun Bait Seasoning gift set.

Tickets are $1 each. The goal is to raise $8,000 by May 14.

Click here to purchase a raffle ticket.