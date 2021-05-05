Dry air moves in Thursday in Middle Georgia

|
A cold front is slowly moving through Middle Georgia this evening and will usher in much lower humidity to end the week.
Sunshine will warm high temps up to the upper 70’s and low 80’s by the afternoon.
Another cold front will be moving through starting Friday morning bringing a reinforcing shot of cool air.
This will be limiting our highs on Friday to the mid 70’s with continued lower humidity through the end of the week.
Saturday and Sunday should be staying dry across Middle Georgia, which will make for a really nice Mother’s Day.
By Monday, rain returns to the area, with a chance for thunderstorms as well.
Next week looks like it will be another unsettled week, with off and on thunderstorm chances, at least through the first part of the week.