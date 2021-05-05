Dry air moves in Thursday in Middle Georgia

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
9
A cold front is slowly moving through Middle Georgia this evening and will usher in much lower humidity to end the week.

Sunshine will warm high temps up to the upper 70’s and low 80’s by the afternoon.

Another cold front will be moving through starting Friday morning bringing a reinforcing shot of cool air.

This will be limiting our highs on Friday to the mid 70’s with continued lower humidity through the end of the week.

Saturday and Sunday should be staying dry across Middle Georgia, which will make for a really nice Mother’s Day.

By Monday, rain returns to the area, with a chance for thunderstorms as well.

Next week looks like it will be another unsettled week, with off and on thunderstorm chances, at least through the first part of the week.

 

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.