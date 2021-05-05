Bibb County Schools hosts Summer Resource Fair

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Parents got the chance Wednesday to learn about different summer programs for their children.
The Bibb County School District partnered with the Afterschool Alliance and Central Georgia Technical College to host the Summer Resource Fair.
The event was drive through style this year.
Parents and students could learn about different summer camps, community programs, and services geared towards students from 4 to 18 years old.
Makeba Davis Rogers, the Family Engagement Coordinator for Bibb County Schools, says the event is helpful for families looking for summer programs for their children.
“We just want to make sure our families have somewhere safe for their kids to go to. Some activity to keep them busy during the summer,” Rogers said. “We know they’ve been stuck in their homes for such a long time, and we need that opportunity together to socialize, to continue to learn.”
If you missed out on the fair
- You can visit the Bibb County School District website for a list of resources from the fair