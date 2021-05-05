UPDATE: Man in critical condition after being shot at south Macon hotel

|
UPDATE (4:26 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was shot at a Macon motel Wednesday afternoon and is in critical condition at the hospital.
The suspect is in custody and is being interviewed.
A sheriff’s office news release says it happened at Magnolia Court Motel near the intersection of Pio Nono Avenue, Broadway and Houston Avenue. The incident was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at 3:15.
Witnesses told deputies two men got into an altercation at the motel, and one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other.
After the shooting, the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Willie Lee Daniels, fled the scene and crossed Pio Nono Avenue. Deputies eventually spotted and apprehended him, recovering a handgun in the process.
The victim of the shooting, 32-year-old Lance Michael Terrell, was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center by ambulance and is in critical condition.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.
Original story:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says there’s an active crime scene at a Macon motel after a man was found dead.
Jones says a 32-year-old man was found dead at Magnolia Court Motel, located on Pio Nono Avenue.
That’s all the information we have right now. We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we get them.
