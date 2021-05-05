UPDATE (Wednesday, May 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/5/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 883,418 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1921 10349.66 66 177
Atkinson 783 9399.76 18 116
Bacon 1289 11303.05 28 87
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3840 8643.2 113 320
Banks 1634 8177.36 33 188
Barrow 8746 10124.68 132 609
Bartow 11224 10132.62 207 827
Ben Hill 1491 8957.64 61 154
Berrien 1057 5483.5 32 70
Bibb 13346 8771.61 405 1763
Bleckley 801 6239.29 34 49
Brantley 933 4858.87 32 80
Brooks 943 5996.06 36 88
Bryan 2734 6985.72 36 175
Bulloch 5263 6622.87 64 217
Burke 1779 7962.58 37 151
Butts 2330 9255.58 77 126
Calhoun 447 7076.14 15 74
Camden 3208 5949.11 30 136
Candler 748 6902.28 37 62
Carroll 7416 6173.88 131 311
Catoosa 5686 8268.02 64 253
Charlton 1081 8157.87 25 63
Chatham 20198 6912.96 427 1621
Chattahoochee 3349 31156.39 13 31
Chattooga 2245 9064.85 63 180
Cherokee 22380 8394.06 304 1288
Clarke 12777 9845.2 137 492
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23762 7794.96 448 1376
Clinch 736 11057.69 25 66
Cobb 60730 7681.62 964 3140
Coffee 4235 9839.23 138 648
Colquitt 3528 7772.12 79 250
Columbia 11061 6972.79 160 473
Cook 1162 6663.99 38 107
Coweta 8677 5708.52 206 356
Crawford 525 4293.42 17 68
Crisp 1441 6465.07 56 164
Dade 1212 7499.07 13 62
Dawson 2723 10077.35 42 246
Decatur 2149 8164.27 55 146
DeKalb 57865 7295.56 928 4604
Dodge 1084 5317.64 56 107
Dooly 787 5873.13 32 90
Dougherty 5554 6177.63 281 1030
Douglas 11971 7880.53 176 858
Early 1014 9994.09 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3805 5942.9 65 249
Elbert 1528 8065.45 58 129
Emanuel 1736 7659.72 53 124
Evans 759 7102.09 17 72
Fannin 2127 8081.31 61 177
Fayette 6682 5684.68 153 262
Floyd 9991 9999.4 185 888
Forsyth 17925 7098.81 181 962
Franklin 2349 10069.01 43 153
Fulton 82146 7473.38 1276 4962
Gilmer 2490 7925.65 72 219
Glascock 145 4793.39 7 19
Glynn 6703 7789.93 153 448
Gordon 6499 11195.71 104 328
Grady 1554 6332.52 47 176
Greene 1504 8035.48 56 136
Gwinnett 86571 8914.32 1077 5445
Habersham 4652 10157.21 153 474
Hall 25022 12126.06 443 2368
Hancock 834 10179.42 62 105
Haralson 1715 5582.32 35 76
Harris 2166 6239.92 58 157
Hart 1708 6542.31 37 115
Heard 646 5222.31 16 46
Henry 19228 8016.14 296 607
Houston 10087 6423.25 194 755
Irwin 682 7229.94 18 81
Jackson 8514 11397.59 140 508
Jasper 680 4789.07 18 61
Jeff Davis 1297 8562.19 36 91
Jefferson 1580 10318.03 59 153
Jenkins 728 8488.81 40 83
Johnson 787 8146.15 42 98
Jones 1582 5533.21 53 162
Lamar 1347 6962.32 46 120
Lanier 501 4840.11 9 27
Laurens 3710 7844.22 144 351
Lee 1596 5325.15 50 184
Liberty 3446 5566.68 61 223
Lincoln 511 6289.23 24 52
Long 672 3374.34 10 47
Lowndes 7802 6618.71 141 380
Lumpkin 2796 8271.7 62 287
Macon 618 4758.24 26 83
Madison 2746 9099.65 46 157
Marion 400 4823.34 17 39
McDuffie 1687 7811.27 41 159
McIntosh 696 4777.92 14 57
Meriwether 1524 7250.24 73 139
Miller 682 11832.06 9 40
Mitchell 1536 6964.09 74 230
Monroe 1870 6744.33 87 192
Montgomery 724 7849.09 21 43
Morgan 1192 6228.45 23 88
Murray 4175 10369.84 81 251
Muscogee 14371 7499.5 399 1172
Newton 7519 6692.24 218 652
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23703 0 476 1266
Oconee 3054 7317.25 64 129
Oglethorpe 1192 7821.52 28 75
Paulding 10787 6251.81 167 418
Peach 1860 6794.52 52 223
Pickens 2532 7551.45 64 211
Pierce 1264 6467.13 43 136
Pike 1065 5646.87 26 71
Polk 3947 9077.32 82 380
Pulaski 610 5599.93 32 55
Putnam 1798 8215.67 56 161
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1534 9030.97 41 150
Randolph 468 6929.23 33 81
Richmond 19997 9887.76 415 1353
Rockdale 6053 6374.26 152 868
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 812 5841.73 21 72
Seminole 751 9226.04 18 66
Spalding 4069 5887.72 155 440
Stephens 2981 11322.55 80 254
Stewart 791 12905.86 25 127
Sumter 1808 6149.87 92 265
Talbot 384 6235.79 18 42
Taliaferro 102 6250 3 8
Tattnall 1848 7272.44 46 120
Taylor 511 6421.21 22 74
Telfair 720 4602.4 45 69
Terrell 567 6696.59 45 112
Thomas 3562 8016.93 113 348
Tift 3432 8405.58 96 415
Toombs 2932 10866.1 98 176
Towns 1106 9190.63 44 128
Treutlen 625 9152.15 24 53
Troup 5952 8452.86 187 496
Turner 600 7429.42 34 86
Twiggs 514 6356.67 37 101
Union 2049 8087.63 70 211
Unknown 2378 0 12 44
Upson 1817 6914.79 107 178
Walker 6535 9388.02 80 287
Walton 8085 8438.22 235 507
Ware 3016 8412.13 152 351
Warren 376 7216.89 14 48
Washington 1628 8018.91 62 114
Wayne 2752 9181.29 78 270
Webster 106 4156.86 4 15
Wheeler 459 5803.51 21 35
White 2977 9374.02 67 294
Whitfield 14835 14172.84 229 753
Wilcox 476 5415.24 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 21 72
Wilkinson 730 8184.77 28 121
Worth 1195 5932.88 61 174
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,923,818 (8,407,599 reported molecular tests; 516,219 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 883,418 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 61,897 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,625 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Tucker Sargent
