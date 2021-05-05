One final day of rain and storms ahead

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A cold front will move through today allowing for a few more showers and storms before we dry out for the end of the week.

TODAY.

Sunshine will mix in with the clouds during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 80’s across our area. We will once again be dodging showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day as we await a cold front that will move through. Behind this front we will see the rain moving out and temperatures falling into the 50’s by daybreak tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW.

Sunshine and dry weather returns Thursday! Temperatures will warm to near 80° by the afternoon before quickly falling into the lower 50’s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

We’ve got a cooler Friday on tap with temperatures only forecast to make it into the middle and upper 70’s for the day. Waking up Saturday morning you will need a jacket as temperatures will start off in the middle and upper 40’s. Mother’s Day on Sunday looks fabulous as temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s under a mostly sunny sky. Rain returns by Monday.

