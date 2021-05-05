Robins Air Force base hosts robotic technologies event

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Robins Air Force base hosted a robotic technologies event to show off the systems the base is working with.
The event included a tour to throughout the Air Logistics Complex to see systems at work. They learned how robotics is incorporated to government industry scenarios.
The three part tour included: a sanding system to increase the quality, a paint system to keep workers safe and a system to remove paint.
According to James Prince, a Mechanical Engineers at the base, bringing other organizations to tour and collaborate will help gather collective knowledge with other branches.
With the help of this technology, Prince says they want to help Middle Georgia become a center for technology.
“Building that academia locally, we can get these STEM programs, these robotics programs in our schools,” said Prince.
According to Prince, incorporating robotic technology at the base has made things easier and helped increase their ability to get each part back on an aircraft.
“We’ve come here to learn from robins, to understand how they’ve been able to accomplish so much that we can take that learning and bring it back to the defense department,” said Stephen McKee, JROBOT CO-Lead.
The base says its goals is to continue finding new ways to increase the amount of work they can do.