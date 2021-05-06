Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

|
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man.
According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Bobby Golden was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen at the Smarr Recycling Center around 2:00 p.m. Monday.
He was last seen driving a 1998 maroon Ford F-150 with the Georgia license plate number RWR7962.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478)994-7010.