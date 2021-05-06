Church in Warner Robins hosts National Day of Prayer service

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)–  After more than a year of distanced gatherings, people in Warner Robins came together to pray.

First United Methodist Church opened its doors for the National Day of Prayer. People of different religions and denominations were welcome to pray for local communities, the state, and the nation.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms stepped up to the microphone to pray for Middle Georgia and its first responders.

The prayers were organized into 12 sections, covering everything from families to the entertainment industry.

Emily Dennis organized the event and hopes people felt a sense of togetherness and healing.

“I think one of the reasons today was so special is because this is the first time many of us have come together in a while,” Dennis explained. “I have enjoyed the opportunity to pray with others but I have been so ministered and blessed by the prayers of others.”

Doctors Michael and Kendra Holmes attended the service to pray over social and cultural issues. Kendra Holmes says she hopes everyone felt a sense of hope and peace.

“I hope something was heard whether it was from us or from one of the others that came forth to pray,” Holmes said. “I hope someone’s words gave them the knowledge, the courage, and the understanding to take just one more step, just one more day and encourage them to keep going.”

The National Day of Prayer Task Force will host a virtual service May 6, at 8 p.m. on nationaldayofprayer.org.

